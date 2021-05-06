Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 6, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 19 new cases, Hancock County went up 16 cases. Shelby County added 9 case and Paulding County has 7 more cases. Auglaize County has 6 more cases, Putnam County added 5 new cases, Mercer County went up 4 cases and Hardin, Logan and Van Wert Counties all have 2 new cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 1,387 new cases. 127 people had to be hospitalized and 15 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says the case rate per 100 thousand residents fell to 140.2 and the number of new presumed recovered cases on Thursday is 1,827.