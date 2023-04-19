Press Release from Alter Ego Comics: Alter Ego Comics in Lima is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry on Saturday, May 6: Free Comic Book Day (FCBD)! Each year, thousands of participating stores give away comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.
“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding comics for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens, and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible,” said Marc Bowker, owner of Alter Ego. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Alter Ego on May 6, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”
This is the 17th year Alter Ego will celebrate FCBD, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. Guests can grab photos with costumed characters and are encouraged to dress up in costume themselves, whether it’s their favorite comic book character or a unique creation of their own. Cosplay has become an integral part of the comic book community, and Free Comic Book Day is the perfect opportunity to show off your love for the medium and the characters you adore.
“With awesome titles like Avengers, Batman, Dog Man, Power Rangers, Spider-Man, Star Wars & X-Men, we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone,” Bowker continued. “Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life.”
Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com.