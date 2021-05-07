Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 7, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 1 new death and 17 new cases. Auglaize County has 11 more cases, Putnam County increased 10 cases, and Hancock County added 6 cases. Van Wert County went up 5 cases, Logan County added 4 more cases, Hardin and Shelby Counties have 3 new cases each. Mercer County has 2 more cases and Paulding County added 1 more case.
As for statewide numbers, there were 88 new death reported and 1,397 new cases. 83 people had to be hospitalized and 7 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 1,765 more people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.