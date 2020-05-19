May is Stroke Awareness Month - Know the signs of a stroke

It's the 5th leading cause of death in the United States and local health officials want you to know the signs.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month and changes in your daily life can make a difference. Strokes are treatable, preventable, and beatable. 80% of strokes can be prevented with a healthy and active lifestyle. In the event of a stroke recognizing the signs early is crucial.
Emergency Physician Dr. Paul Leonard with Lima Memorial Health System explains, “The 3 most common things you would notice is slurred speech, facial droop, or arm weakness. If you feel that your loved one or spouse is talking abnormally, or they seem weak all of a sudden, that would be a concerning sign.”
Doctors say to follow the "B-FAST" method; looking at Balance, Facial droop, Arm weakness, Slurring, and Time. Call 9-1-1 immediately at the first signs of a stroke.