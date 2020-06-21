Mayor Berger proclaims June 21st as "Willie D. Thompson Day" on her 80th birthday

The mayor of Lima has announced a new city-wide holiday in honor of one determined woman who helped turn her neighborhood around.
Sunday was the 80th birthday of Lima’s own Willie Thompson. She was the founder of the Northwest Perry Township Neighborhood Association that has helped their community thrive for years.
As part of her birthday celebration, Mayor David Berger proclaimed that June 21st marks Willie D. Thompson Day in Lima.
“I had seen the mayor make days for people lots of times, but I never thought about having one for me," says Thompson. "Because it didn’t feel like I’ve done that much, so I’m very flattered and overwhelmed.”
Berger went on to mention a list of some of the ways Thompson has spread goodwill through the community.
Members of the neighborhood association came out to say happy birthday from a distance, and Willie talked about her times as the president of the organization.