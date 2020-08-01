Mayor of Findlay opens discussion about law enforcement body cameras

The Mayor of Findlay is looking into how implementing body cameras on law enforcement would look like in Hancock County.
Mayor Christina Muryn is working with the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance (OMA) to look into the logistics of what it would take to equip law enforcement with body and dash cameras in Hancock County. She acknowledged the ongoing conversation about the use of body cams in the country and in our state and wants to be prepared if such a system were to be implemented locally.
Muryn says, “Body cameras can potentially be a benefit to the police officers, as well as the citizens. I think that they can be a useful tool, but they’re also very costly.” Muryn also says that implementing body cameras is a complex issue, and there are a lot of factors that go into that decision.
“We’re going in with a clean slate, and really no expectations. What we want to understand is: what's the best practice, what would it cost, how do you implement it, what does the technology look like, what do the current laws and restrictions look like, what are the operational concerns?" says Muryn. "Because there’s much more to it than just buying body cameras and putting it up”
She also says that she expects this project to take time, and plans to prepare the information over a number of months.