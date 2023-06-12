Mayor Sharetta Smith Appoints 2 Community Members to Serve Government Positions

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- At Lima City Council on Monday night, Mayor Sharetta Smith appointed two community members.
Janis Sunderhaus was appointed to the Allen County Board of Public Health to assist in policy and regulation development to promote public health in the Allen County Combined Health District. Furthermore, Tim Stanford was appointed to serve on the City of Lima Planning Commission where he will assist in analyzing plans for public facilities and public works projects as part of the Lima Comprehensive Plan.
Sunderhaus served as Chief Executive Officer for the Health Partners of Western Ohio while Stanford is a real estate broker at Superior Plus Realtors with 37 years of experience.