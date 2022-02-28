Mayor Sharetta Smith gives presentation on future of the city

Lima City Council met Monday evening and listened to a presentation from Mayor Sharetta Smith about a framework for organizational change.
Mayor Smith presented the Better Together plan, identifying the accomplishments of the city but also addressed the problems that need to be worked on. Housing demands not being met, education, and working families and small businesses are all things that were brought up that need attention. She proposed changing the Department of Community Development to the Department of Housing and neighborhoods with a director and deputy director. To address businesses, she proposed adding the Workforce and Small Business Development department and is looking to add a communications director and director of the department to address small business needs.
She said, “We know that the majority of businesses that feed our local economy are those small businesses, and we know that since the COVID-19 pandemic, those businesses have continued to struggle.”
She continued saying, “I’ve heard from those small business owners that they want the city to take a more proactive approach to helping them navigate through processes, to helping them identify technical resources to grow, scale, and start their businesses.”
Council also entered into a contract with R.B. Jergens Contractors to build a roundabout at the intersection of Market and High Street by a 7 to 1 vote.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.