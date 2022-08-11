Mayor Smith believes first meeting on gun violence was a positive first step

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says that there were great strides made in Tuesday evening's community safety listening sessions concerning the recent shootings in the city.

The mayor, Police Chief Angel Cortez, and several other administrators and social service agencies met with individuals and families of those who have been affected by gun violence. Smith says that the closed-door meeting gave the opportunity for an open dialogue of concerns and suggestions on how to begin the cycle to stop the violence.

