Mayor Smith believes first meeting on gun violence was a positive first step

The mayor, Police Chief Angel Cortez, and several other administrators and social service agencies met with individuals and families of those who have been affected by gun violence. Smith says that the closed-door meeting gave the opportunity for an open dialogue of concerns and suggestions on how to begin the cycle to stop the violence.
"We heard things about strengthening police and community relationships. We heard things about returning back to what we call a whole village of being able to raise children to where parents and adults felt free to correct a child if the child was seen going in the wrong direction," explained Mayor Sharetta Smith.
Smith said the conversation was open and honest and they will be talking with medical professionals that are treating gunshot victims and with neighborhood associations and businesses that have been affected by gun violence. She believes the success of the meetings will lead to change.
"Tuesday night was successful because people talked and that's what we want. We want people to talk and to be able to listen. Our plan is to take back what we heard and put them into a community safety plan to map out how we're going to deal with gun violence in our community," added Mayor Smith.
The next set of meetings will be Tuesday, August 16th at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Center. The mayor says they will have that safety plan ready by the end of the year.
