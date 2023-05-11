Mayor Smith proclaims May 13th as "Stamp Out Hunger Day"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local letter carriers are hoping that you're going to help the hungry this weekend.

Mayor Sharetta Smith proclaimed this Saturday as "Stamp Out Hunger Day" in the city of Lima. The National Association of Letter Carriers has collected more than one billion pounds of food nationwide since the annual event began. Last year, the local letter carriers collected around 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food. Everything collected locally stays here at home. With that much food, more than letter carriers will be collecting items this Saturday.

Mayor Smith proclaims May 13th as "Stamp Out Hunger Day"

"If you see somebody not dressed in postal clothes and they are picking up bags of food, don't be alarmed or don't go yelling at them. They are going to be our helpers out there helping us along the way," says Jeff Stegman, local Letter Carrier.

So if you would like to donate, put cans and boxes of food in a bag by your mailbox this Saturday for it to be picked up.

