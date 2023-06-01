Mayor Smith's Walking the Wards moving to 5 p.m. this month in hopes to meet new people

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Mayor's Walking the Wards will be starting at a new time for the month of June.
The City of Lima has announced that for the month of June, Mayor Sharetta Smith and her team will be going to different neighborhoods starting at 5 p.m. instead of earlier in the day. This will be done in order to gather fresh feedback from a new set of residents that may not be available during the morning or noon hours.
"We are starting it at five o'clock to see if maybe we can reach more people who maybe work during the day, come out and walk with us for the month of June and see what we can get. Just for the month of June, we are just going to try and see kinda how many people we can get for five o'clock to change it up a little bit," stated Sydni Winkler, neighborhood specialist.
Walking the Wards for the month of June will start on the 6th and then continue every Tuesday.