Mayoral forum held a week before primary election

The Lima mayoral candidates were invited to get one last message out to voters.
The Lima African American Chamber, Millennial Action Pact, AHEAD, and Our Revolution Lima co-hosted a forum for mayoral candidates to discuss the issues in the community ranging from Schoonover pool to education and housing. This was an opportunity for the candidates to get a last second message out and to meet citizens before the May 4th primary. Every candidate was invited to participate but Sharetta Smith was the only one to attend the forum, and she thinks she has the qualifications for the job.
She said, “My education, my experience, my leadership, my compassion, and my passion for this city makes me a candidate that is ready to lead on day one and if I’m elected, that is what the citizens will get from me.”
We spoke to one sponsor about one candidate showing up to the forum.
JaMesha Williamson, a member of the Millennial Action Pact said, “We think it is a great sign that at least one candidate was willing to be here with us today because it shows that she is willing to get out and speak with the community and really hear what their issues are and invest in them.”
You can find the full forum at https://fb.watch/59KDi_bVIv/.