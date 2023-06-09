Mayor's Spring Clean Up wraps up this weekend

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Mayor’s Spring Clean Up will be wrapping up tomorrow, and organizers say many people have taken advantage of the programs so far this year.
The annual program provides dumpster sites where Lima residents can drop off unwanted items. Just a reminder they are *not* taking appliances, aerosol cans, and batteries, and paint must be completely dry. Saturday is the fourth and final clean-up day for the program that has helped a lot of people get rid of some unwanted junk from their homes.
“I’m in the process of tallying everything up,” says Sydni Winkler, Lima’s Neighborhood Specialist. “But we've had, I know Collett Street has had at least 5 dumpsters every weekend. So, that is 15 dumpsters right there and that is not including all of the other locations that we have had. So, we have had plenty of dumpsters out, and people have really been taking advantage of them.”
There are nine dumpster locations for the final Mayor’s Spring Clean Up, including 900 South Collett Street which is the only location where people can drop off brush and tires. A complete list of locations is below.
900 S. Collett St. – Cedar Creek Church
315 S. Collins Ave. – Forest Park UMC
875 W. Market St. – Central Lima Neighborhood Association
201 E. 4th St. – Cobb Family
930 W. Markets St. – State Bank
112 W. 4th St. – 4th Street Missionary Church
2000 N. Cole St. – Cornerstone Church
750 W. High St. – Mercy Health-St. Rita’s
1016 S. Central Ave. – Jose & Son’s Recycling