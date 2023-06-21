McColley Honors Ottawa-Glandorf High School Track Stars

Ottawa-Glandorf Coach Matt Burwell, Averie Fox, Olivia Fenbert, Alexa Fortman, and Sen. Rob McColley

June 21, 2023 Press Release from State Senator Rob McColley: COLUMBUS - State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) honored four state champion track stars from Ottawa-Glandorf High School today with a senate resolution recognizing their accomplishments.

Alexa Fortman repeated as state champ in the girls Division II 400 and 800 races. She then won the 4x400 with teammates Olivia Fenbert, Corinne Closson, and Averie Fox.

“It is an honor to recognize those young ladies for their accomplishments," said McColley. "The discipline, dedication, and perseverance they demonstrated will take them far in the rest of their academic careers, and in life.”

A senior, Alexa finished her high school career with five state championships – four as an individual, one in a relay. As a team, Ottawa-Glandorf finished fourth in the Division II championship meet.

