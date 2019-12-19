McColley recognizes Kalida High School Track Champion

Press Release from the Office of Senator Rob McColley: On Tuesday, State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) recognized Joshua Verhoff, a Kalida High School graduate, who won the 2019 Division III state title in the track and field 200-meter dash. Verhoff broke the Division III state record with a time of 21.68 seconds.

"Joshua's hard work and dedication to become a state champion is truly commendable," said McColley. "He has made the people of Kalida very proud and represented the community well. I wish him the very best as he continues at the University of Findlay."

