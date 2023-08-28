August 28, 2023 Press Release from Tyler Lecceadone, Seyferth PR: Lima, Ohio — As college football begins, McDonald’s customers can show their support for both Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio (RMHC) and the Buckeyes through the Sleeves for Support Program. Developed in partnership with Coca-Cola, the sale of insulated beverage sleeves, specifically designed to hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald’s, generates funds for RMHC. The limited-edition sleeves are available for purchase for $6.
“Once again Coca- Cola has provided our guests with an exciting opportunity to support families who use Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio,” said Jessica Hall, owner/operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the Lima area. “Not only do these insulated sleeves keep your drinks colder longer, but more importantly every purchase raises money to support RMHC and the families they serve.”
Last year, the McDonald’s and Coca-Cola partnership contributed $96,000 to Ohio RMHC locations.
“We are grateful that Coca-Cola and McDonald’s have once again come together to offer the Sleeves for Support Program in the Lima/Toledo regions,” said Chad Bringman, executive director of RMHC Northwest Ohio. “Our local McDonald’s owner/operators and their customers have always been generous contributors to RMHC programs right here in our community.