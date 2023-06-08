Meal Market program helps those in need access healthy food at Downtown Delphos Farmers Market

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - The Downtown Delphos Farmers Market is back for the summer and has a new plan to get healthy food into the hands of the people that need it most.
Starting this year, the Market Meals program will provide coupons to struggling members of the community to purchase fresh food. Coupons will be mailed to those who apply and qualify and can be used to buy fresh fruit, vegetables, beef, herbs, honey, and certain kinds of jam or jelly.
The market already accepts WIC and the Senior Nutrition Program, but the addition of Market Meals will help even more Delphos residents bring home healthy ingredients, something that can be difficult if you're facing financial challenges.
"Our number one reason for offering the farmers market is that access to fresh produce. And some people don't have that access. Here at the market, we have a really great anchor with Swiss Country Market, we also have Wild Vine Farms joining us this year that has that fresh produce that's grown local and available all the time. And they can come right downtown Delphos and get that nutrition gap that they need in their daily diet," explained Lindsey Lane, the manager of Downtown Delphos Farmers Market and Director of the Delphos Chamber.
If you qualify, you can receive three sets of coupons to spend at the market this summer. To learn more or apply for Market Meals, contact the Delphos Chamber, Interfaith Thrift Shop, or Delphos Public Library.