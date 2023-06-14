June 14, 2023 Press Release from Mercer Health: The MED Foundation of Mercer Health held its annual Esmonde/Homan Memorial Golf Outing on June 9, 2023 at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club to raise funds for the organization’s scholarship program.
This year, 36 teams of men, women and co-ed participants competed. The event began with a “golf ball drop” 50/50 drawing, raising an additional $3,280 for the scholarship fund. The winning ticket was purchased by Cindy Wenning, who is also a Friend of the MED Foundation. The Esmonde/Homan Memorial Golf Outing and scholarship program would not be possible without the support of the golfers, volunteers and generous sponsors listed below. Due to their generous support, the MED Foundation awarded $18,250 to 19 graduating seniors from the class of 2023.
“It is truly an honor to award these scholarships to our local students and to help support their future medical careers. Our hope is that one day they will serve our community as healthcare providers,” Deb Hemmelgarn, Director of the MED Foundation, said. “Thank you to our golfers and sponsors for supporting Mercer Health, the MED Foundation, and the golf outing. But most importantly, thank you for supporting the future of healthcare right here in Mercer County and the surrounding area.”
Next year’s golf outing is scheduled for June 14, 2024. For more information, please contact Deb Hemmelgarn, MED Foundation Director, at 419-678-5679.
2023 Esmonde/Homan Memorial Golf Outing Winning Teams
Men’s Division
- 1st – Hemmelgarn Benefits - Randy Hemmelgarn, Michael McClurg, Howard Corona, JJ Woehrmeyer
- 2nd – Marsh McLennan Agency- Jeff Sammons, Tim Antil, Tyler Bertke, Andy Watson
- 3rd – Stammen Insurance- Josh Schmackers, Matt Kremer, Justin Miller, Kyle Koesters
Women’s Division
- 1st–Diane Lefeld, Donna Bruns, Peg Muhlenkamp, Jean Rolfes
Co-Ed Division
- 1st– Century 21Mater Key Realty- Brandi Wagner, Trever Bransteter, Betty DuBry, Drew Paulus
- 2nd– Dr. Jill Hemmelgarn- Jason Hemmelgarn, Steve Threewits, Sean Threewits
- 3rd– The St. Henry Bank- Zach Kaup, Randy Bruns, Alex Monnier, Carrie Bruggeman
2023 Esmonde/Homan Memorial Golf Outing Sponsors
Golf Ball Sponsor: RB Advertising
Fairway Sponsors: Buschur Farms, Four U Packaging, Preferred Insurance Center, The St. Henry Bank
Hole in One Sponsor: Stammen Insurance
Corporate Sponsors: Blue & Co., Community Sports & Therapy Center, EverHeart Hospice, First Financial Bank, Garmann Miller, Hemmelgarn Benefits, IOS, KeyBridge, Leugers Insurance Agency, Marsh McLennan Agency, Miller's Textile Services, Moeller Trucking, Osgood State Bank, Park National Bank, USI Insurance Services, Weigand Construction
Eagle Sponsors: Briarwood Village & Celina Manor, Schockman Lumber
Birdie Sponsors: Baker Tilly US, LLP, Emergency Physicians Group, Technical Roofing of St. Henry, The Messenger Press, Roger & Lisa Klenke, Tuttle Construction/Touchstone CPM
Par Sponsors: Mercer County Fair, The Peoples Bank Co., Ray’s Refrigeration
About The MED Foundation scholarship program
The MED Foundation’s Board of Directors is committed to providing at least one scholarship per Mercer County high school. Students are chosen based on evaluation and assessment to meet future local healthcare needs. Since the inception of the Scholarship Program in 1992, 328 scholarships have been awarded totaling $346,450.00
Scholarship Recipients for 2023 include:
Celina: Kira Dirksen, Lauren Muhlenkamp, Carly Hathaway
Coldwater: Julia Bertke, Allison Hamberg, Jenna Leugers
Ft. Recovery: Faith Wendel, Abigail Knapke, Megan Knapke
Marion Local: Drew Guggenbiller, Lauren Meiring
Parkway: Corban Rich, Brooke Stephenson
St. Henry: Bryce Brookhart, Leah Heitkamp, Nolan Fullenkamp, Allison Miller, Tyler Schwieterman, Audrey Wendel
For more information on the MED Foundation of Mercer Health, visit mercer-health.com/med-foundation/