Press Release from Mercer Health: The Medical, Educational and Development (MED) Foundation of Mercer Health recently awarded a total of $18,250.00 to local high school students furthering their education in the medical field after graduation. Scholarships were awarded to students from each of the six high schools in Mercer County and were selected as recipients based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities, volunteerism and plans for higher education.
“On behalf of the MED Foundation and the Board of Directors, I want to extend my congratulations not only to the 19 recipient of this year’s scholarships but to all applicants and to their parents,” Deb Hemmelgarn, MED Foundation and Volunteer Services Director stated. “This year’s scholarship committee, made up of members of the MED Foundation board, were thrilled with the shear caliber of the applicants again this year.”
MED Foundation scholarship recipients for 2023 include:
Celina
- Kira Dirksen, Biology- Pre-dental, The Ohio State University
- Lauren Muhlenkamp, Nursing, Kent State University
- Carly Hathaway, Public Health, UC, Miami University, or University of Dayton
Coldwater
- Julia Bertke, Biology- Pre-dental, Bowling Green State University
- Allison Hamberg, Biology/Microbiology- Pre-med, Notre Dame
- Jenna Leugers, Exercise Science- Occupational Therapy, University of Findlay
Ft. Recovery
- Faith Wendel, Nursing, Wright State Lake Campus
- Abigail Knapke, Nurse Practitioner or Anesthetist, University of Cincinnati
- Megan Knapke, Psychology, Miami University
Marion Local
- Drew Guggenbiller, Biology-Pre-med, Wright State University
- Lauren Meiring, Nursing, University of Toledo or Wright State University
Parkway
- Corban Rich, Neuroscience-Pre-med, Bowling Green State University
- Brooke Stephenson, Biomedical Sciences-Pre-med, University of Cincinnati
St. Henry
- Bryce Brookhart, Exercise Science-Physical Therapy, Indiana Institute of Technology
- Leah Heitkamp, Pharmacy, Ohio Northern University
- Nolan Fullenkamp, Biology/Biomedical Science, The Ohio State University
- Allison Miller, Psychology, Ball State University or University of Toledo
- Tyler Schwieterman, Biomedical Engineering, The Ohio State University
- Audrey Wendel, Nursing, Wright State University Lake Campus
The MED Foundation Scholarship Program is funded by the annual Esmonde/Homan Golf Outing and Golf Ball Drop. Due to the success of the golf outing in recent years, the MED Foundation has been able to provide additional scholarships to even more local students. Since 1992, 328 scholarships have been awarded totaling $346,450.00. This year’s golf outing, is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at the Mercer County Elks.