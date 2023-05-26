MED Foundation of Mercer Health hosts annual Healing Garden ceremony

Press Release from Mindy Kremer, Mercer Health: The MED Foundation of Mercer Health held its annual Healing Garden ceremony on May 25 at Mercer County Community Hospital. Each year during the ceremony, pavers are dedicated in honor or in memory of community members and families. Pavers engraved with the following messages will be added to the therapeutic space located just outside of the Sanderell Family West Wing:
· Brian Harlamert 9/18/1971-9/21/2022 Lake James Friends
· In Loving Memory of Jenna & Veda Albers
· Tom & Carol Wehrkamp Lake James Friends
· Virgil & Martha Arling Family Faith, Hope, Love
· In Loving Memory of Keegan J Freytag 2/1/2022-3/24/2023
· In Memory of Joan & Francis Pax Matthew 5:16
To learn more about the MED Foundation of Mercer Health, to become a Friend of the MED Foundation or to make a donation, contact Deb Hemmelgarn at 419-678-5679 or dhemmelgarn@mercer-health.com or visit MED Foundation | Mercer County Scholarships | Mercer Health (mercer-health.com).