Medical professionals warn of getting health advice from TikTok videos

TikTok has been the inspiration for viral dances, lip-sync videos and side-by-side duets. But the social media app has also been the source of dangerous health trends, including self-made teeth whitening, mole removal, and skincare products.
Last year, the company that makes “Metabolism Drops” took their dietary supplement off the market, because there were TikTok videos aimed at teenage girls encouraging them to misuse the product. Plus, there have been fasting challenges and ads promoting products that can be harmful to people. Health experts want to remind people that you don’t know where the information on TikTok is coming from and to trust medical professionals when it comes to your health.
“It is difficult sometimes with the TikTok videos to determine if it is safe,” says Becky Niekamp, Dietitian, Mercy Health-St. Rita's. “It is important to ask questions with a health care professional to make sure you are doing what’s safe for you and that you are successful.”
13 to 24-year-olds make up around 70% of TikTok users, so it is important that parents talk to their children about thinking twice before attempting something or getting advice from a social media source.