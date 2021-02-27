Medical staff excited to be administering vaccines to Wapak teachers

Local teachers continue to get the coronavirus vaccine and the Wapakoneta city schools were the next in line on Saturday.
St. Rita’s at the YMCA in Wapak was visited by their local school’s staff for their first dose of the vaccine. The hallway of exam rooms had people in-and-out of them all morning as each shot was administered.
Through so much uncertainty in the past year, especially in the medical field, the spirits of the staff working the clinics has seen a major positive change.
“These clinics are so exciting,” says Willow Lowery, the director of operations for St. Rita’s Medical Group. “We’re here on a Saturday morning and folks have already worked a full week, and we need volunteers, and they’re raising their hands because the feeling that you get working these clinics and seeing the joy from these patients is amazing. It’s great, and it’s positive for the patients, but it’s positive for the staff as well because they really feel like we’re helping drive change.”
If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to receive your vaccine, or if you want to know how to schedule one, head to coronavirus.ohio.gov.