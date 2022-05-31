Medical treatment for inmates at the Allen County Jail will soon be outsourced to a new medical company

After months of negotiations, Allen County Commissioners have made a decision about the medical services for inmates at the Allen County Justice Center.
Those services will soon be provided by an outside contractor based out of Tennessee. Southern Health Partners, Inc. was one of two companies that submitted proposals to the commissioners. Currently, the medical staff is employed by the county and this contract will have them outsourced by a company that specializes in this type of medicine.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia explains, “So this is what they’re trained to do, and this is how they’re trained to do it. Their doctors and nurses know the needs of correctional facilities such as ours. There is a really high probability they’re going to save a lot of money for us in medications and sending people out to the hospitals and things like that. So, this is a big step forward for the county and for the sheriff’s office.”
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner adds, “After much negotiations today we feel we’ve come to an agreement working with this group Southern Medical. We feel it’s the best move right now for the county. Not only is it going to save us money but there will be liability issues that will be addressed as well.”
The contract is set at around $622,000 as it can fluctuate depending on the treatment.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.