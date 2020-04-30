Medical workers don their favorite school colors in support of area students

Mercy Health-St. Rita's wants to thank all the area schools for their support given to the medical workers during this pandemic.
On Thursday, the team wore their favorite school's colors in support of the students and community members who have also been affected by COVID-19.
"You know that well health care go the most focus, we're certainly not been the only ones impacted that are really doing some amazing things. So, we wanted to take today to recognize the universities and the schools in our area and our community and show our support to them," explained Ronda Lehman, Mercy Health-St. Rita's president.
She says they can never thank the community enough for all the food, cleaning supplies, and masks that they have donated to the cause.