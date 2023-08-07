Mega Millions reaches $1.55 billion jackpot

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - You have the chance to win Mega Millions' largest jackpot ever on Tuesday night.
This past weekend, the jackpot rose to $1.55 billion and passed the last top Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion which was won back in 2018. There has not been a Mega Million winner since April, and Tuesday night's jackpot will be the third-largest overall jackpot in United States lottery history. The largest was a Powerball jackpot won in February of over 2 billion dollars. Last month, a person in California won a Powerball jackpot of just over one billion dollars.