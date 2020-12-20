Mekhi Alexander Williams Scholarship started to continue young man's legacy

As the case continues for the death of the young Mekhi Williams, a scholarship has been started in his name to keep his legacy alive.
The Mekhi Alexander Williams Scholarship was established on December 10th, the day he would have turned the young age of 17. His family says that his goal was to become a nurse and to help others. Williams was shot and killed in Lima just over a month ago, but his goal will be met through his scholarship.
Joeann Brown, the mother of Williams says, “During my time of mourning, this is an awesome thing because that was Mekhi's dream, to go to school, to go to the air force, to be a nurse.”
In the meantime, the family is still demanding answers on the case of William's death.
Derry Glenn, the 6th Ward Lima Commissioner and cousin of William's says, “We don’t know what’s going on. We haven’t heard what’s going on. We hear different questions in the street, but I’m asking for the prosecutor or the law director or our chief, or our lead detective, give some information.”
To donate toward the Mekhi Alexander Williams Nursing Scholarship, please fill out the following information with a check and send it to the Lima Community Foundation P.O. Box 1086, Lima, Ohio 45801.
Please state how much you are donating, and if you plan to donate that amount annually.
You can write the check out to the Lima Community Foundation.
Name, Address, City, State, Zip, Phone, signature, date.