Member agencies of the Child Advocacy Center working together to serve children that have been victims of sexual abuse

It’s a violent act that affects many people and takes a well-coordinated team to assist the victims.
Member agencies of the Child Advocacy Center focusing on the basics to make sure they are working together as a team in the response of a child being sexually abused. The team is called in when contacted by an emergency room, law enforcement or children services when a child presents, or a sexual assault is suspected. It’s a multidisciplinary approach training to not overwhelm a child and their family during the investigation, treatment and follow up.
CAC Coordinator Chelsea Migura explains, “So we can have one response, one interview. We’re not taking the child to each agency, so everybody does a different interview. We bring everybody to the children and the families, and we make sure all the referral services are made at that time as well.”
October is Domestic Violence Abuse Awareness Month.