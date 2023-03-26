Members of multiple Lima churches come together for Last Supper dramatization

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Before Palm Sunday next week, St. John's Catholic Church hosted a combined faiths dramatization of The Last Supper.
Based on the painting by Leonardo DaVinci, the performance "Come to the Table" included poetry, a choir, and a reading from Mayor Smith. Playing out the roles of Jesus and his disciples were doctors, pastors, and other men of faith from around the community.
The congregations of over twenty churches in Lima were invited to participate. Donations of non-perishable food items and money were collected at the event and given to Our Daily Bread, Christian Corner Community Center, House of Grace, and Churches United Pantry.