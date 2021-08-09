Members of new guardianship service board sworn in

A new service board will be able to assist certain citizens in Allen County.
Members of the Allen County Guardianship Services Board were sworn in on Monday afternoon. The board will assist people with substantial mental health issues, developmental disabilities, and the elderly with their daily needs and other guardianship services.
The board was formed after a need for guardianship came up in the county.
"We’ve had a lessened number of attorneys who’ve been able to step up and become guardians, just because of some of the complexities of the cases and sometimes a long range of them, so we needed an agency or an entity that would be willing to care for them, care for the needs of the very citizens who will fall under the guardianship of the services board," said Judge Todd Kohlrieser, who is the Allen County Guardianship Services Board acting chair.
Members of the board include representatives from the Allen County Probate Court, Allen County Board of DD, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen County, Lima Memorial, Mercy Health St. Rita's, and United Way of Greater Lima.