Members of the Bath Interact Club share their experiences with Lima Rotary on volunteering and giving back

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Bath Interact Club is finding ways to give back to help people in the area.
Around 60 members of the club attended the Lima Rotary Club meeting on Monday to talk about their volunteer work over the past year. The Rotarians sponsor the club which has around 100 members and is the largest club at Bath High School. The Interact members talked about the various places where they helped out and the reward they got from giving back.
"I really like the Sertoma Pancake Day at Lima Senior, so, basically a lot of people came in and sat in the Lima Senior Cafeteria and we served them pancakes, coffee, juice and we cleaned up their trash for them. So they got a relaxing type of breakfast," says Mattie O'Kief, Secretary, Bath Interact Club. "And then we also did leaf raking in a neighborhood for elderly, which was nice. Because not everybody can get out and rake their leaves. So, it was super rewarding to help them out with people in need."
"I love doing volunteer work just to kind of give back to the community," says Brayden Kaple, Pres. Bath Interact Club. "I am graduating in a couple of days, but I think after this year I still want to try and give back as much as I can because it's really rewarding."
The students also got their letters and pins for being a part of the Interact Club this past year.