Members of the Liberty Builders Club tidies up around Liberty Arts Magnet School

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While Earth Day will not happen for a few more weeks, many students in Lima started cleaning the planet up early.
This week, students with the Liberty Builders Club put on their vests, picked up their trash grabbers, and walked outside around the Liberty Arts Magnet School property to pick up any and all trash. The school clean-up is part of the Builders Club community service project as the Builders Club emphasizes the importance of making the community a better place through community service, and these students are already planning upcoming community service projects
"Today was really important to help our environment in our community be very clean, and we are like working together as a team," Moriah McLaughlin, treasurer of Liberty Builders Club and 5th grade student.
"Coming up next month, we're going to be volunteering at Our Daily Bread, the food kitchen, and then following that, we're going to be going to the fairgrounds for tree bagging for Arbor Day," commented Paige Sullivan, president of the Liberty Builders Club and 7th grade student.
The Liberty Builders Club is affiliated with the Lima Kiwanis Club, and all Lima City School buildings have Kiwanis Club student organizations.