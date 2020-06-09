Memberships up at Westside Pool with fewer options in Lima

With the heat we've been seeing, it's not a bad idea taking a dip in the pool, but options are limited in Lima.
The public pools remain closed in the city, but people have been flocking to the Westside Swim and Racquet Club. A manager of the pool says membership is up 15 to 20 percent from normal. The pool just opened on Saturday and has seen a good amount of people come through. There are restrictions on how many can be in the pool at once because of COVID-19, but there's plenty of space outside the pool. Lifeguards returned on short notice and the pool was prepared in three weeks as opposed to the normal six weeks.
"We just thank our members for coming back," said Aaron Patterson, manager. "It's just great to see these kids smile. They've been cooped up for three months and not seeing each other, so. It's been great to see them smile and have a good time, especially since the weather's been nice."
Memberships are still available by calling or visiting the pool.