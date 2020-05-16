Memorial Day travel expected to hit a possible record low this year

The COVID-19 pandemic is making people consider staying home this Memorial Day weekend, then traveling like they have done in years past.
In 2019, AAA reported the second-highest travel weekend on record with 43 million people taking to the roads on Memorial Day weekend. This Memorial Day, they are predicting what could be the lowest number of travelers since AAA began tracking numbers 20 years ago.
“The previous record low was set back in 2009, which was in the midst of the Great Recession. During that year 31 million travelers traveled nationally during the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, including 1.2 million Ohioans,” says Kimberly Schwind, of AAA Ohio. “Typically, about 90% of Memorial Day travelers drive to their destination and this year will be no exception for that, because the vast majority of travel that does occur this holiday will be close to home road trips.”
Ohio Department of Transportation is currently seeing more traffic on the roads since mid-April, when the motorists were noticeably absent and following the “Stay at Home” order. Just last week, they are reporting that traffic volumes were down nearly 41 percent compared to the same week last year.