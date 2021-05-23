Memorial Day travel expected to increase by 60% over 2020

Are you looking to get away over Memorial Day weekend? Well, you will not be alone. AAA predicts that 1.7 million Ohioans will be traveling over 50 miles or more during the long holiday weekend. That is 57% more people than last year. The travel company also says the busiest times on the roadway will be this coming Thursday and Friday afternoons. As for nationwide numbers, AAA is predicting a 60% increase or a total of 23 million Americans will be getting away for Memorial day over last year.
“So, while travel is growing and continues to rebound, it is nowhere near it was before the pandemic,” says Kimberly Schwind of AAA Ohio. “Still as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a desire to travel, this Memorial Day, and really throughout the summer. This demand in travel is going to result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel and it is a strong indicator that we will probably see this continue throughout the summer. But we need to remember to continue taking safety precautions as the pandemic continues. “
While there will be more people hitting the airports next weekend, AAA says 95% will be traveling by road, and they want to remind people to make sure your vehicle is running good before you take off.