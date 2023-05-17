Memorial service remembers fallen Allen County officers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A ceremony served as a reminder to remember those who put their lives on the line to protect their communities.
On Wednesday the Fraternal Order of Police Lima Lodge 21 held their annual memorial service in order to honor those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Allen County.
"When we have these kinds of memorial services, we want to call to mind that not only is law enforcement a proud profession, not only is it a necessary profession, but it is a profession where you may have to give your life for that job," said Darrell Ball, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lima Lodge 21.
Last year we were reminded of that possibility in Bluffton, as Officer Dominic Francis gave his life to defend his community. His legacy, as well as the legacy of others who were killed in the line of duty, are still present to this day.
"It’s important that we honor those memories as well as those who passed a hundred years ago," said Ball. "Those officers still have family in the community. So we look at that and may think that happened way way back, but those family members are still here."
Retired Lima Police Inspector Donald Stratton was the head speaker for the event. Stratton emphasized that we must still remember the danger that our current law enforcement face on a day-to-day basis.
"They are dealing with the most unpredictable creature on Earth — the human," said Stratton. "We also still need to pay tribute to those people who are still on the street doing their job, facing a lot of challenges, with those challenges seem to get more and more all the time. A lot of challenge that I didn’t have when I was on active duty."
The following names were read during the roll call of honor:
- Patrolman Phillip Gobel (Lima Police Department)
- Patrolman Phillip Droesch (Lima Police Department)
- Officer Owen Grandstaff (Bluffton Police Department)
- Officer Frank Herrmann (Bluffton Police Department)
- Sheriff Jess L. Sarber (Allen County Sheriff's Office)
- Deputy Ralph A. Harshe (Allen County Sheriff's Office)
- Detective Charles E. Hefner (Lima Police Department)
- Patrolman Charles C. Bozeman (Lima Police Department)
- Chief Constable Clarence E. "Pop" Prince (American Township Police)
- Patrolman William F. Brown (Lima Police Department)
- Patrolman Dominic Francis (Bluffton Police Department)