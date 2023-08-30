Mendon man pleads not guilty to multiple sexual offenses involving a minor

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Mendon man pleads not guilty to sexual offenses involving young children.
56-year-old Michael Schmidt was indicted on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition and one count of endangering children in Mercer County. According to the indictment, the alleged offenses took place between January and May of 2021. The victim was under 13 years old at the time the offenses took place. This indictment replaces other similar charges he was facing. His next hearing has been scheduled for October.