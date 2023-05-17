Mental Health and Recovery Services Board reminding everyone about the services available for those needing help

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties is getting the word out about the services available to those needing help.
More than a third of those struggling don't reach out for help thinking they can't afford it. The mental health board not only points people to the resources, but they supplement that cost for a variety of agencies. Many of these local agencies allow walk-ins and they can offer help right away. The mental health board says they have seen an uptick in depression and suicides along with substance abuse over the last few years. A screening tool on their website can catch the signs of mental illness before it becomes a bigger concern.
"What we really would like for people to do through mental health awareness is go to our website wecarepeople.org. We have about ten different screening tools. They're free to the public to take if anybody is in question in regards to whether or not they should seek additional services," stated Tammie Colon, executive director of Mental Health & Recovery Services.
Those seeking help can call their Hopeline at 1-800-567-4673 or text HOPE to 741-741.