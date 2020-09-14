Mental health for students an important factor as pandemic continues

Taking care of your mental health continues to become more and more important, especially during the pandemic.
As students return to school, districts are focusing on mental health now more than ever. At Lima Senior High School, the Spartan Health Center now provides mental health services for students.
"We meet with them, we talk with them, on things that they are worried about," said Jamie Hardwick, the Director of the Spartan Health Center. "Most of our students who present to the health center and are experiencing some form of anxiety or stress, or feel overwhelmed, we're going to do everything that we can to make sure that they are comfortable."
A focus of the center is to eliminate the stigma of seeking mental health. Staff at the facility work to provide a relaxing atmosphere where students can come and talk about anything that is troubling them.
Student worries go beyond just the classroom. Jamie says that the facility helps students who are experiencing a variety of issues, including ones that are occurring at home.
"We see some pretty serious stuff down here, day in and day out," said Jamie. "From struggling with whether they have food at home, mom or dad may just have gone to jail, maybe a family member is very sick.... they come to school carrying that stuff."
Results have already been seen through the program. Lima Senior students have voiced their appreciation to staff, and have even gone as far as to recommend the center to friends who are going through a serious issue.
The center aims to send a positive message to those who are thinking about receiving help.
"Some students have said that 'I don't know what I would have done if I didn't have you that day," said Jamie. "I want that message to be that when anybody walks through the doors at the health center that no matter who they are, they are taken care of and they walk out of here having received good quality care."
The service is also available to school staff, as well as parents of students.