Mental health officials encourage people to use telehealth technologies for assistance

You are not alone. That is the message local mental health professionals want to get across to individuals during this time of the pandemic.
It’s natural to feel anxious, worried, and even depressed with everything going on with the COVID-19 crisis. That’s just how the brain is made to react in these situations. Lima Behavioral Health is encouraging anyone to take advantage of their telehealth technologies to talk with someone about how you are feeling.
Judy Lester, Lima Behavioral Health Treatment Director, says there will be someone on the other end to talk with you. “These are hotlines that are staffed by people who have mental health backgrounds that you can talk to. They can help you get connected if you need to in your community so you just don’t feel so isolated. There is someone out there, you don’t have to go through this alone.”
Those numbers you are encouraged to call are Lima Behavioral Health at 419-222-1527, HOPE Hotline at 1-800-567-HOPE (4673), or text 741-741. They will also be able to set up sessions through telehealth technologies including computers, iPads, cellphones, and landlines. Their goal is to continue to provide necessary services to the community while practicing recommended preventative measures.