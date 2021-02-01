Mental Health "Response Team" under discussion to assist first responders with individuals who may need mental health assistance

The City of Lima is working with mental health officials to try and find a way to assist first responders when faced with a situation involving a mental health crisis.
Discussions are underway to look at the possibility of creating a “response team” that would respond to the scene where an individual may need help from mental health professionals. The idea for a 24-7 “response team” came from a recommendation from the Conference of Mayors and the Ohio Mayors Alliance to “re-imagine” policing after events across the nation last summer. In his recent “State of the City” address, Lima Mayor David Berger stated one of the purposes of the team would be to assist on scene.
Mayor David Berger had this to say regarding the possible response team, “To actually respond to mental health crisis with law enforcement and be able to deal with it in a more effective way in what is not just a purely law enforcement matter and does require a mental health professional to be on the scene.”
At the table in discussing this idea is the City of Lima, Coleman Professionals, Mental Health and Recovery Board, Lima Police, and Fire Departments.