Mentoring program brings Lima students to Suter's Farm Tuesday

Lima City Schools students were able to experience the fall weather while also building stronger relationships with their peers.

Students from Freedom Elementary School and West Middle School spent time at Suter's Farm Tuesday. Each student was paired with others in order to facilitate peer-to-peer relationship building.

Students went through the Suter corn maze while also having a chance to enjoy a hay ride around the farm.

As part of the Sparty-friends program, the event was also held in order to have students explore their own backyards and experience the different types of seasons.

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.