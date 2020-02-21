Whooping Cough

Mercer County Health District has confirmed one case of whooping cough in the county.

Pertusis, also known as whooping cough, usually starts with cold-like symptoms and a mild cough or fever. Early symptoms include a runny nose, fever, a mild cough and a pause in breathing for babies. Later symptoms include rapid coughs, vomiting during or after coughing fits, and exhaustion following coughing fits. Prevention of whooping cough includes covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, as well as washing your hands. The best way to prevent whooping cough is by getting vaccinated.

 

