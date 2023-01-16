Arrest Generic

Press Release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey: CELINA, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey today released Mercer County drug arrest statistics for 2022.  “We feel like we are making progress in the drug problems throughout the county, but there is still a lot of work to be done to stay on top of it,” stated Grey.

In 2022 the Sheriff’s Office served drug related indictments on 74 different people. These 74 people were charged with a total of 210 felony drug violations. The majority of the drugs involved were methamphetamines, with fentanyl and heroin also found frequently.

