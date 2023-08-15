Mercer County Fair honors seniors with a king and queen crowning, free lunch, and other activities

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Despite some rainy, chilly weather Tuesday morning, many Mercer County seniors stopped by the fair for a special day in their honor. Madison Kenjura has the story.
August 15th was Senior Citizens Day at the Mercer County Fair. This year's theme was "Memories in the Making". Adults 65 and up were granted free entry to the fair and invited to participate in various activities.
"We along with the fair board, try to have activities and things that are centered towards the senior citizens. You know they've worked hard all their lives and a bunch of them have spent a lot of time here at the fair with their kids and even as kids themselves, so it's just nice to have something specifically for the seniors of the county," said Tash Schulze, activities coordinator at the Mercer County Council on Aging.
Those who attended the fair were given a free lunch and saw live entertainment. Multiple Mercer County businesses also sponsored door prize drawings. Some seniors even participated in the senior citizens' king and queen contests.
"The King and Queen Competition is just our way of having the seniors represented here at the fair," added Schulze. "We try to keep it very lighthearted and fun and we just ask them random questions, but every department at the fair is represented by a king and queen so we wanted the seniors represented by a king and queen as well."
This year's queen contest winner was 98-year-old Jennette Fullenkamp, who won the judges with stories of her long history with the fair.
"I feel 10 years younger," stated Jeanette Fullenkamp, 2023 Mercer County Senior Queen. "When I was younger, it was the rides and all the goodies, but now I'm not to much interested because I can't get around."
Crowned alongside Fullenkamp was longtime Mercer County resident Ed Jeffries. Jeffries, who has attended the fair for many years, stole the judges' hearts with tales of his love for the many fair food options.
"Well this is my second time, I've had pretty stiff competition. Glad I won," commented Ed Jeffries, 2023 Mercer County Senior King.
Following the 2023 senior citizens' fair king and queen announcement, much of the audience competed in trivia to close the day. The last date to attend the Mercer County Fair will be August 17th.