Media Release from the Mercer County Fairgrounds: Celina, OH- The Mercer County Fairgrounds has received $1 Million donation towards the Grand Event Center from Dave & Danielle Buschur, owners of Bushur Custom Farm Services, D&D Truck and Trailer Service, Buschur Leasing, Bosma Poultry, and Wendel Poultry Services.
“The foundation of our businesses is based off of giving back to the community and helping other organizations grow. We want to leave a lasting legacy and impact for future generations to enjoy, especially our kids. Our families have instilled the importance of supporting our community in any way possible, whether that would be giving to non-profit organizations or helping close neighbors if they need the support.”
“Donating to the Grand Event Center will ensure that Mercer County and surrounding areas will grow and prosper for our family and employees. This is the foundation of everything we do for all our businesses. Without our phenomenal support system, we would not have been able to grow and expand our businesses while serving as Mercer County Commissioner. Our employees have backed us up and are a key part of our successes. We want to instill the same values in our employees and kids that our families have taught us- giving back is an essential part of success and growth. We also hope that our contribution inspires other individuals and small businesses to see the impact that this facility will have on our area and want to support the project in any way possible.”
The Grand Event Center will provide an entertainment venue for all to enjoy while boosting Mercer County’s economic impact.
About the Grand Event Center: The Grand Event Center provides a customizable space of more than 100,000 square feet to host a wide range of events, from livestock shows and concerts to indoor tractor pulls, large tradeshows, and more. Market Hall which was previously the “Buckeye Building” will be transformed for additional needs. Its convenient location next to the Grand Event Center will allow it to be a supporting facility during largescale events. Combined, the two facilities will offer a space to host nearly 6,000 guests to accommodate a wide range of events.