Mercer County Health District working on lowering county COVID level

Mercer County Health District is working to bring down its county level listed by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
The health department says that they have been talking with the state over the last few weeks about the COVID-19 situation. The state tracks what is called an incident rate, or new cases per 100,000 people over a two week period. Mercer says they are currently around 204 cases per 100,000 people, down from about 298 a few weeks ago.
However, the county will state at a level 3 in the advisory system until that incident rate goes down.
"Even though we have stopped meeting most of those seven public health indicators, we will remain red until our incident level drops below 100 cases per 100,000 people," said Jason Menchhofer, administrator of Mercer County Health District. "We're also watching, waiting, and working with the schools to try to help ensure the safest return to school possible."
Mercer County also has their drive-thru testing site, which is intended for people who are experiencing symptoms and have an order from their doctor.