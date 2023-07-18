July 17, 2023 Press Release from Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team) conducted a detail on Monday (July 17, 2023). The detail was a joint effort by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department.
The HIT Team made 9 traffic stops that resulted in 6 warnings and 3 citations being issued. Three people were arrested as a result of this detail.
1) Christopher L Brockman (43) of 1890 Schroeder Rd Celina, Ohio. Brockman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Mercer County Probate/Juvenile Court for FTA on the original charge of Non-Support. Mr. Brockman was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
2) Brian H Briesacker (51) of 1301 St Rte 219 Coldwater, Ohio. Briesacker was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the fifth degree. Mr. Briesacker was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review and filing of formal charges.
3) Anthony L Abels (22) of 216 S Green St Mendon, Ohio. Abels was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Celina Municipal Court for Domestic Violence and Obstructing Official Business. The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.
The HIT Team was assisted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.