Media Release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
At 04:13 A.M. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, troopers from the Wapakoneta Post were dispatched to 4001 Mud Pike Road for a motor vehicle crash.
Upon arrival troopers observed a dark blue Acura on its top. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a fence, a tree, and a house. After striking the house the vehicle overturned and struck a Ford SUV parked in the driveway. The Acura came to rest on its top.
The 2004 Acura was driven by Chad R Rammel, age 33 from Celina, Ohio. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Mercer County Coroner, Doctor Timothy A Heinrichs. Next of kin has been notified.
A seatbelt was not worn by Mr. Rammel. The crash remains under investigation.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Fire Department and EMS, Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Mercer County Coroner’s Office, and Nelson’s Towing.