Press Release from the West Ohio Food Bank: LIMA, OH (June 8, 2023) – The West Ohio Food Bank is reminding residents of Mercer County about the change of location for our scheduled monthly food distribution for Celina and Mercer County residents.
Distributions for Mercer County happen on the second Tuesday of every month, so our next distribution will take place on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, from 1-3pm, at Out Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church lot, 6701 State Route 219, Montezuma, OH.
For several years, our monthly distributions have taken place at The Galleria lot on Wayne St. in Celina, but due to traffic congestion and other logistical issues over the past several months, we have made the choice to move the distribution site.
We urge residents to stay on top of the latest venue information for our distributions, by visiting our website wofb.org, and by following our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About West Ohio Food Bank:
West Ohio Food Bank is the largest food distribution system in West Ohio coordinating, collecting, warehousing and distributing food. The process of getting food to individuals in need requires a dynamic infrastructure and sophisticated management. West Ohio Food Bank secures donations from national food and grocery manufacturers, retailers, shippers, packers and growers and from government agencies, individuals and other organizations. They in turn distribute food and grocery items, ensuring the safe storage and reliable distribution of goods to local food pantries and meal programs that served over 5 million meals to children, families, seniors and other groups at risk of hunger. For more information visit us at www.westohiofoodbank.org, find us on Facebook.com/WestOhioFoodBank or follow us on twitter.com/WestOhioFB.