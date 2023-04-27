Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announces that the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to conduct a traffic enforcement detail on May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd focusing on stop sign violations. Lt John Westerfield of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is coordinating their involvement and will be assigning troopers to Mercer County on those dates, both on the roadways and in the air, with the OSHP Aviation Unit assisting. Sheriff Jeff Grey will be assigning patrol deputies to work jointly with the troopers in this effort to deter failure to yield and other crash causing violations. Though deputies have stepped up extra patrol in the high complaint and traffic crash areas, the Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County.
Both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office strive to prevent crashes, educate the public, and ensure the safe travel for all motorists within Mercer County. Motorists are encouraged to limit the distractions within their vehicles and focus on the road ahead.